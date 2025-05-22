Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

