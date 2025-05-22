Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE TMO opened at $397.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

