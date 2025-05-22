BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 31,987 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9%

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

