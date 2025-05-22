ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $533.87 on Wednesday. ASM International has a one year low of $372.61 and a one year high of $813.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $955.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $2.6456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.95%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

