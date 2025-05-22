UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,225,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,422 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $256,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.