Harmony Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,653,000 after purchasing an additional 856,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,475,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

