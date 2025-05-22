Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock

Shares of PHYS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

