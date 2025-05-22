Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 95,893 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 223,060 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,495.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

