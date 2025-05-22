Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 15,050 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

