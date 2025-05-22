ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Buys 340 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($200.62).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 520 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($202.23).

On Friday, March 14th, Simon Bourne acquired 528 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($198.26).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 48.35 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of £301.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.03. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.08 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.79) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

