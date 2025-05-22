Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Price Performance

Shares of CCM opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.