XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Sells £3,306,255.48 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) insider Cédric Boireau sold 30,056,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total value of £3,306,255.48 ($4,433,760.87).

XLMedia Stock Performance

LON:XLM opened at GBX 6.58 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.13. XLMedia PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

