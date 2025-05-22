XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Sells £3,306,255.48 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) insider Cédric Boireau sold 30,056,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total value of £3,306,255.48 ($4,433,760.87).
XLMedia Stock Performance
LON:XLM opened at GBX 6.58 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.13. XLMedia PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
XLMedia Company Profile
The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XLMedia
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.