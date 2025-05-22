XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider David King Sells 40,905 Shares

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLMGet Free Report) insider David King sold 40,905 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £4,499.55 ($6,033.99).

XLMedia Stock Performance

XLMedia stock opened at GBX 6.58 ($0.09) on Thursday. XLMedia PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.19). The company has a market capitalization of £21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.13.

About XLMedia

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

