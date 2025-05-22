Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012,472 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Grab worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Grab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.