Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DaVita worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in DaVita by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.46. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

