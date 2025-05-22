FY2025 EPS Estimates for SolarBank Decreased by Analyst

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SolarBank in a report released on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SolarBank’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for SolarBank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUUN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SolarBank in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on SolarBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUUN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. SolarBank has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). SolarBank had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SolarBank stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

