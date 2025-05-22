FY2025 EPS Estimates for Energizer Lowered by Zacks Research

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Energizer in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Energizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

