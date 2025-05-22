What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for NFBK FY2025 Earnings?

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

