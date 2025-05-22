Elequin Capital LP Makes New $49,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,673 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

