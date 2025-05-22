Northland Capmk Decreases Earnings Estimates for Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyliion in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Hyliion Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

About Hyliion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyliion by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 257,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hyliion by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 443,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 424,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

