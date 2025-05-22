FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:ZLDPF Reduced by Analyst

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.04). The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.61 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,725.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%.

Separately, William Blair raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a current ratio of 35.49. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

