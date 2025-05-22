Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $66.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

DAL stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $328,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after buying an additional 3,286,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,273,000 after buying an additional 3,098,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

