49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.