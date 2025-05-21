Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Posts Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIGY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.04. Sigyn Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.34.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

