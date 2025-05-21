Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.