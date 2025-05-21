US Capital Advisors Expects Lower Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

