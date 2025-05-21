US Capital Advisors Lowers Earnings Estimates for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.65.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.98%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence bought 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,238.21. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

