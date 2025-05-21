What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Revvity Q2 Earnings?

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Revvity in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

