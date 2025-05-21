Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MIGI Q2 Earnings

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Further Reading

