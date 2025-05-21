Elequin Capital LP Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

