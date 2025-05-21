Castleark Management LLC Boosts Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,020 shares of company stock worth $9,801,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

