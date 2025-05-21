HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Zura Bio Earnings

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Zura Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZURA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zura Bio from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05. Zura Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.03.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 777.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

