Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.5 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

MDT opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

