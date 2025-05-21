Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 5.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

