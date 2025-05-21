General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Announces Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 544.66% and a negative return on equity of 162.24%.
General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
