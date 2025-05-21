General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Announces Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 544.66% and a negative return on equity of 162.24%.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.