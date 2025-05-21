Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $57,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWY opened at $232.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

