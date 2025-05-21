Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,914 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5,996.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,660,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.