Q4 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Increased by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

