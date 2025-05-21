Note Advisors LLC Invests $613,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Note Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Saiph Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

GIGB opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

