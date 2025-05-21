Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Announces Earnings Results

Comptoir Group (LON:COM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.58) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Comptoir Group had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.
Comptoir Group Stock Up 9.7%
COM stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.67. Comptoir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.95.
Comptoir Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comptoir Group
- What is a support level?
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.