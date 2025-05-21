Insider Buying: The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Acquires 865 Shares of Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Janez purchased 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $14,030.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $55,813.02. The trade was a 33.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Mexico Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

