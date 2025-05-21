Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.