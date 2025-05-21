White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE GPN opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

