Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Boosted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 3.67% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $134,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,486,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

