Css LLC Il Sells 4,680 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

