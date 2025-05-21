Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

