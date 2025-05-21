Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Trex Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,286 shares of company stock valued at $323,003. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.