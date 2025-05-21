iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 534,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,352,000 after buying an additional 323,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.