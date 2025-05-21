ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.