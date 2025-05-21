KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $32,867.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,274.24. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

KALV stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $608.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citizens Jmp raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

